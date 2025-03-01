Minnesota weather: Chilly Saturday, warmer Sunday and Monday

The Brief Cool and sunny Saturday with much lighter winds. Winds switch to the south Sunday drawing in more of the mild temperatures for the region. A low pressure system moves through midweek, bringing a chance of showers and potentially a little wintry mix/or snow.



Saturday is the only day in this forecast where the state stays below average for temperatures. Milder temperatures return Sunday and Monday with a chance of rain showers for Tuesday.

Weekend Forecast

What to expect:

Sunshine will be abundant on both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be back below average today with most of the state hanging out in the 20s this afternoon.

Winds will be very light this afternoon, leading to fairly nonexistent wind chills.

The sky stays clear Saturday night with winds switching to the south by daybreak. A south wind will help draw in warmer air for Sunday afternoon.

Peak temperatures hit the 40s with a select few near 50 degrees in southwest Minnesota Sunday afternoon.

Extended Forecast

What's next:

Monday will be the warmest day of the forecast. Highs will warm into the 50s for a large chunk of the state, making for another very mild late winter day.

A low pressure system rolls through the region Tuesday, bringing more clouds and a chance of rain showers. Those showers linger Tuesday night with cooler air following into Wednesday. This may lead to a chance of light snow or wintry mix for our Wednesday forecast.

Here's your seven-day forecast: