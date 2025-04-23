Minnesota Vikings 2025 draft night guide: What to know

article

The Brief Green Bay is hosting round one of the NFL Draft this weekend. Round 1 begins Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT. The Vikings hold pick 24 in the first round but could end up trading down.



Round one of the NFL Draft is set to begin Thursday night in Green Bay, and Minnesota Vikings fans are waiting to see what the team will do with its first-round pick.

NFL Draft: How to watch

What we know:

The NFL Draft is set to take place over three days:

Round 1: Thursday, April 24, 7 p.m. CT

Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 25, 6 p.m. CT

Rounds 4 through 7: Saturday, April 26, 11 a.m. CT

All seven rounds will be broadcast on three different networks: NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC.

FOX 9 will also host a draft preview show on Thursday. You can watch it on Thursday night on FOX 9 (Channel 9.1) starting at 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings draft picks

Local perspective:

As of publishing, the Minnesota Vikings only have four picks:

Round 1, Pick 24

Round 3, Pick 97 (compensatory)

Round 5, Pick 139 (from Browns)

Round 6, Pick 187 (from 49ers)

Who will the Vikings take?

Dig deeper:

NFL.com says the Vikings' biggest needs are at all three levels of the defense and on the offensive line.

Many draft experts see this year's class as a "deep draft," so there is some speculation that the Vikings could end up trading down from the 24th overall pick to acquire more mid-round assets.

Vikings 2025 Draft Party

What you can do:

For fans not looking to make the trip, the Vikings are hosting a draft party at U.S. Bank Stadium for round one.

The party will feature Vikings players and legends and last through the end of the first round. Tickets range from $15 for general admission to $275 for the insider lounge – which includes a meet and greet with Jared Allen and Pat Williams.

The party starts on Thursday at 6 p.m. You can click here to learn more.

What's next:

FOX 9 will have full coverage of the Vikings draft on-air and online Thursday night and through the weekend.