Minnesota transgender softball player lawsuit argued in court

The Brief Arguments argued in court on Wednesday a lawsuit brought over a transgender softball player in Minnesota. An advocacy group is seeking an injunction blocking any athlete assigned male at birth from competing in girls sports. Minnesota state law allows athletes to compete in sports consistent with their gender identity.



Attorneys made arguments in federal court on Wednesday as an advocacy group seeks to block a transgender softball player from competing in Minnesota after her team won the state championship.

Arguments in transgender softball player lawsuit

What we know:

Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal nonprofit, appeared before a judge on Wednesday on behalf of another advocacy group, Female Athletes United, and three Minnesota softball players.

The players are suing the Minnesota State High School League and the Minnesota Department of Education for allowing a transgender softball pitcher to play in Minnesota, saying it's a violation of Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex discrimination.

The group is asking a judge to issue an injuction prohibiting players assigned male at birth from competing in girls sports.

Dig deeper:

During Wednesday's hearing, a judge questioned both sides on the merits of the lawsuit, telling attorneys at one point his questions are not about why someone does or does not like the law or the policy, but whether any of the students were actually harmed by the state's transgender athlete policy.

In court, there was also debate over a fourth student joining the lawsuit.

What's next:

It's not clear when the judge will rule on the injunction.

Transgender athlete lawsuit details

The backstory:

The complaint points to a transgender pitcher who plays for Champlin Park High School. At Champlin Park, the pitcher has seen overwhelming success and has been named among the best softball players in the state.

Since the lawsuit was filed, Champlin Park has won the Class AAAA softball championship. The pitcher accrued a 12-1 record with a 0.74 ERA during the season.

However, she ended up being left off All-State selections in June.

What's next:

Attorneys are set to make oral arguments for the court to issue an injunction in the case that would prevent the state from allowing athletes assigned male at birth from competing in girls sports.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Minnesota refuses Trump order on trans athletes

Big picture view:

In February, after President Trump issued an executive order blocking trans athletes from competing in girls sports, the Minnesota State High School League said it would continue to follow state law, which allows transgender athletes to compete in sports consistent with their gender identity.

Days later, the Trump administration announced it was investigating Minnesota over that policy.

Dig deeper:

During the legislative session, lawmakers debated a bill that would have banned trans athletes from competing in girls sports.

The legislation narrowly passed through the Minnesota House but was rejected by the Minnesota Senate.