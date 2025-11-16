Minnesota total proposed 2026 property tax levies may go up nearly $1 billion

The Brief 2026 preliminary property tax levies show increases across many parts of Minnesota. State data shows Minnesota property tax levies could rise by a total of nearly $1 billion.



Truth-in-taxation notices are hitting mailboxes across Minnesota this month.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue released preliminary data that shows up to 6.9% increase in property tax levies.

Rising property taxes

What we know: The Minnesota Department of Revenue said property owners should receive a truth-in-taxation notice starting in November.

By the numbers: The state’s preliminary property tax levies data for 2026 shows a statewide increase of up to 6.9% over 2025, which could be a maximum total increase of roughly $948 million.

The department said its figures show property tax levies that have been reported by local governments and passed by school districts.

Many jurisdictions point to increasing operating costs as some of the reasons behind the rise.

Local perspective: The state’s revenue said the rates are not final at this point.

Public meetings will be held between late November and late December where residents will have the opportunity to provide input.

Tax levy deadline

What's next:

Local governments will make 2026 property tax levy decisions by Dec. 29.

Final levies can be set at lower rates, but cannot exceed preliminary amounts.

According to the department, final 2026 property tax levies will be released after the February forecast.