Minnesota supporters react after Amy Klobuchar exits 2020 race

Monday, Minnesotans across the state voiced their suprise after Amy Klobuchar decided to get out of the 2020 race before Super Tuesday.

The latest MPR/Star Tribune poll from late last month had Klobuchar winning Minnesota Tuesday - so what’s next for all of her supporters here?

“I just about lost my lunch when I learned today that she had dropped out…I was going to vote for her tomorrow,” supporter David Spotts said.

“I was surprised just because I thought she would do so well in Minnesota," supporter Tracey Hickey said.

On stage with Joe Biden Monday night, Klobuchar shared her love for Minnesotans and gave her explanation for why she decided to step out.

Now, on the eve of Super Tuesday, staff are cleaning out Klobuchar’s office, and supporters are scrambling to pick a new candidate.

“I was disappointed because it jumbled my vote; I’m not exactly sure what I’ll do tomorrow," Spotts said.

Advertisement

For some, it’s too late. Michael Olson voted early and voted for Klobuchar.

“The chances and stuff of things like this happening, it comes with the risk of voting early,” Olson said.

Despite the frustration and shock, most people said they’re just wishing her the best.

“She will do something great for the future; I have high hopes for her,” Spotts said.

Klobuchar endorsed Joe Biden in a rally Monday in Dallas, saying that "it is time for Americans to join hands instead of pointing fingers."