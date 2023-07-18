Minnesota sunflower field offers solace to families experiencing infant loss

A new sunflower field in southern Minnesota is becoming a healing garden for those experiencing infant loss, as organizers say it's already attracting people from near and far ahead of its official opening Thursday.

The Faribault sunflower field is the work of the local non-profit Infants Remembered in Silence (IRIS). It was made possible thanks to a local farmer who donated his time and materials, and a family who loaned them five acres of land.

"I think everybody can find a little bit of solace in the flowers," said IRIS founder Diana Kelley. "That’s huge to just be able to spend time reflecting. It can really help you re-group and start a new day and feel like you’ve said something to your baby."

It’s estimated that one in every four women will lose a baby during pregnancy, birth or in infancy. Kelley started IRIS in 1987 after delivering a stillborn son herself. She hopes the sunflower field will provide families with a safe place to go and reflect.

The sunflowers unexpectedly started blooming early last week due to a lack of rain in the area, which means they will not be reaching their 6-foot-tall potential. While many would see the flowers’ short stature as a negative, Kelley had a different perspective.

"They’re absolutely perfect to be going along with children that passed away," said Kelley. "Like the premature sunflowers, there’s a lot of perfect things in the premature babies as well."

Kelley said everyone is welcome to visit, whether they’ve been touched by loss or not. She only asks that people stay on the trails and not pick the flowers.