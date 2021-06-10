Minnesota students mark 5-year high in overall graduation rate

The state of Minnesota says 83.8% of the high school class of 2020 graduated last year, continuing an upward trend over the last five years.

56,684 total students graduated in the class of 2020, edging out the graduation totals in 2019 by 0.1 percentage points. Since 2016, the graduation rate has risen 1.3%.

Most racial and ethnic groups saw increases in graduation rates, the state Department of Education says. However, Black Minnesotans saw a slight decline between 2019 and 2020.

American Indian students saw a 4.9% increase in graduations, the largest uptick of any ethnic group.

Dropout rates

The dropout rate decreased from 4.4% to 3.7% in 2020 for every major student group. It’s the second consecutive year the dropout rate has declined statewide.

Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller called the dropout data "incredibly promising."

Overall, Mueller said Minnesota students deserve praise for navigating a difficult year in education.

"This was a time of great uncertainty, and the perseverance of our students, educators and families demonstrates their commitment to rise to this moment and reach the end of their pre-K through grade 12 journey," Mueller said.