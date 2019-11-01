Minnesota state senator says he is a victim of revenge porn

article

A Minnesota state senator says he has been victimized by a former friend using revenge porn.

In a statement sent out Friday afternoon, Senator Scott Dibble of Minneapolis says for the past five months he has been harassed by the friend who he says he had a brief relationship with.

"When I attempted to end the relationship, I was threatened with embarrassment as this individual attempted to coerce me into continuing the relationship," Dibble wrote. "My resistance to his threats was met this morning with a communication that was sent to my colleagues with what had been private photos, videos, and text messages. What was a private matter is now public and I ask for your sensitivity and consideration."

Dibble says the events on Friday have made for "one of the hardest days" of his life.

"I am thankful for the outpouring of support I have received from my family, friends, and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle," he said.