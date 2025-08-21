Minnesota State Fair: Long lines at park-and-rides on first day

article

The Brief Long lines are forming at park and ride lots at the Minnesota State Fair. A local freelance reporter said it took 90 minutes to reach the gates of the state fair from the park and ride at the North Heights Church in Arden Hills. The goal is for buses to run every 15 minutes, according to the Park and Ride Transit Authority.



Minnesota State Fair patrons say they are encountering some long lines at park and rides on the first day.

Minnesota State Fair delays

Big picture view:

Long lines at a park-and-ride were spotted on Thursday morning, with a local freelance reporter saying it took about 90 minutes to get to the main gate from the North Heights Church in Arden Hills.

The Park and Ride Transit Authority told FOX 9 earlier this week that their goal is for buses to run every 15 minutes.

Highway traffic to the fair appears to be flowing smoothly so far as of midday on Thursday, with drive times only slightly higher than regular weekdays.

Minnesota State Fair response

The other side:

The Minnesota State Fair shared the following response:

"The Park & Ride service operated by the Minnesota State Fair is a park-free, ride-free service, and is extremely popular. These buses run continuously, but intervals between buses can vary depending on traffic and congestion. While there are several thousand parking spots available at these lots, they often fill quickly and then reopen as space becomes available. Because demand is high, we encourage people to have a plan B and C. The Park & Ride system is just one of the ways people can use to get to the fair. There is also parking on-site for early arrivers; Express Bus service from farther out suburbs operated by Metro Transit, Minnesota Valley Transit Authority and SouthWest Transit; parking at a private lot; taking Uber/Lyft/taxi; mass transit; parking in the neighborhood around the fairgrounds; and bike lots."