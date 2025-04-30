Minnesota seniors rally against ‘100 days of Trump’

The Brief Hundreds of seniors gathered on the Minnesota Capitol steps to protest the first 100 days of the Trump administration. They expressed concerns about Republican-proposed cuts to Medicaid and possibly even Social Security, a lack of due process in immigration policy, and haphazard decisions on tariffs. Minnesota Republican leaders say 100 days of the Trump administration are less of a concern than the 120 legislative days of the DFL trifecta in 2023-24.



Hundreds of Minnesota seniors rallied on the steps of the state’s capitol this afternoon to complain about the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

New data, familiar concerns

Why worried:

They’re pointing to new data showing the U.S. economy is shrinking, as well as some more familiar concerns.

The early impact of trade wars showed up Wednesday in the first economic contraction in three years.



But the biggest complaints have been themes for the entire 100 days.

This group of seniors hopes to move the country to a different beat from the drum of the new president.

"This last 100 days under the Trump administration has disturbed me mightily," said Toni Seaver, of Woodbury.

Seaver has developed a long list of worries: From Republican-proposed cuts to Medicaid and possibly even

Social Security to a lack of due process in immigration policy to haphazard decisions on tariffs.

She says we’re at the whim of a man making a dangerous power grab.

"I see something happening here that I fear for our democracy, and I want to be here, I want to have a voice," Seaver said.

DFL leaders join call for change

100 days vs. 120 days:

But Republicans told me they’re less concerned about 100 days of the Trump administration and more concerned about the impact of 120 legislative days under the DFL trifecta in 2023 and 2024.

"We had an $18 billion surplus that was completely spent," said Speaker of the House Lisa Demuth. "Taxes and fees on every single Minnesotan were raised another $10 billion."

History's echoes

Now and again:

These seniors look back even further and say history may be repeating itself.

They see huge protests recently as mirroring the 1960s and feel they’re making a similar impact.

"We are just getting started," said Pam Parker of the DFL Senior Caucus. "It's only been 100 days."

Their confidence seems pretty high, even as consumer confidence hit the lowest level in this country since 2020.

President Trump is saying this is just the pain paving the path for an American comeback.