Minnesota Senate passes bill to allow minors in chambers

The Brief The Minnesota Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that allows minors in chambers. The bill is intended to help out lawmakers with kids for child care and breast-feeding purposes. The vote passed by a 41-25 margin.



The Minnesota Senate on Wednesday made one of the biggest changes to its rules to help members with families manage the job.

Senate votes to allow minors in chambers

What we know:

State lawmakers voted to allow senators and their staff to bring their children onto the Senate floor, something members can already do in the House. Lawmakers can bring kids into the chambers for the purposes of child care, and breast-feeding.

The vote passed by a 41-25 margin.

Two weeks ago, Senator Clare Oumou Verbeten was told to leave the Senate floor because she brought her young son, Leo. That set her into motion with Senator Julia Coleman to make a change.

Change in ideology

Why you should care:

The Senate is considered the stodgy half of the legislature, where everyone has to be well-dressed and men have to wear a tie to get on the floor. They wouldn’t even allow senators bring a bottle of water until a couple years ago.

But supporters argued they should be more family friendly.