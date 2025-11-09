Minnesota says it can't undo SNAP payments despite Trump admin demand

The Brief Minnesota officials say they can't reverse SNAP payments that were sent out over the weekend. Benefits were issued over the weekend following a court order and a directive from the USDA on Friday. However, the Trump administration reversed course on Saturday and told states to undo payments that were sent.



Minnesota officials say they don't have the ability to take back SNAP benefits that were issued over the weekend despite an order from the Trump administration.

SNAP fund confusion

What we know:

Due to the ongoing government shutdown, SNAP funds weren't issued as normal nationwide, as funding lapsed for the USDA program that feeds needy families.

The shutdown and court battles have led to confusion between the USDA, the state, and recipients. After a court order last week, the USDA said November benefits would be sent out using contingency funds, but said amounts would be slashed at least 50 percent. Due to the formula the USDA set for the benefit reduction, Minnesota leaders said it would take them time to re-code their system for the changes.

However, after yet another court ruling, the USDA told Minnesota on Friday benefits would be paid out in full.

The Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families says it received a memo from the USDA on Friday at noon telling the state to pay out the November benefits in full. After that memo, the department said families' benefits would be issued over the weekend.

Minnesota says it can't reverse benefit payments

Dig deeper:

But, on Saturday evening, the USDA sent an update, telling states they "must immediately undo any steps taken to issue full SNAP benefits for November 2025." However, on Sunday, Minnesota officials said they don't have the ability to do that.

"Minnesota does not have any mechanism for taking money back from SNAP recipients," a statement from the state says. "We also believe it would be unjust to yank back these funds that are needed to feed families. Our teams are working to evaluate the Nov. 8 memo."

Local perspective:

It's unclear how many benefits were paid out over the weekend. Minnesota typically issues benefits on a schedule with benefits being issued between the 4th and 13th of each month.

The state says the Saturday evening memo from the USDA threatens "severe financial penalties that would harm Minnesotans." State officials say they are still reviewing the latest directive from the USDA.

Big picture view:

According to multiple reports, a deal to end the government shutdown, which would resolve the SNAP fiasco, could be in reach. Axios states ten Senate Democrats are backing a deal that would advance a spending bill through January in exchange for a vote on expiring Affordable Care Act tax credits sometime in December.