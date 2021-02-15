Minnesota reports 611 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths Monday

State health officials reported 611 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Monday.

Minnesota has now seen a total of 474,169 COVID-19 cases since the first infection was reported in the state last March, according to the latest MDH data.

The 611 newly reported cases were out of 18,165 tests—a 3.3% positivity rate. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Thursday the state’s rolling average test positivity rate is now 3.9%, the lowest it has been since June 27. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH.

Death toll rises to 6,378

State health officials reported two more deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state’s death toll from the disease to 6,378.

Vaccine rollout continues

Over 30% of people age 65 and older in Minnesota have now received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the latest data from the state Department of Health shows.

Approximately 675,239 people in Minnesota have received at least the first dose of the vaccine and 238,104 people are fully vaccinated, which is roughly 14.4% and 4.2% of the state’s adult population respectively. Vaccination reporting lags by a few days.