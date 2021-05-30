Minnesota reports 287 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths Sunday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 287 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths Sunday.

The state has now seen 601,384 COVID-19 cases and 7,426 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Of the eight newly reported deaths, four were residents in long-term care facilities.

Meanwhile, more than 2.5 million Minnesotans are fully vaccinated, with outreach efforts continuing. Between now and the end of June, some breweries, distilleries and wineries in Minnesota will give a free or discounted drink to people who are vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday.

There are currently 316 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Minnesota, 77 of whom are in the ICU.