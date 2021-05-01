Minnesota reports 1,723 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths Saturday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,723 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths Saturday.

Minnesota has now seen 577,524 COVID-19 cases and 7,154 deaths attributed to the disease since the pandemic began.

The 1,723 newly reported cases were out of 40,797 tests, a 4.2% positivity rate. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate has dropped to about 6.3%, down from its spring peak at 7.4% in early April. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH because it indicates a high rate of community transmission.

The 10 deaths reported on Saturday included one person in their 40s. Three of the people who died were long-term care residents.

Hospitalizations are decreasing once again. There are currently 619 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Minnesota, down from a high of 699 on April 14. Of those 619 patients, 166 are in the ICU.

Meanwhile, 2,516,555 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 1,938,241 are fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

Finding a vaccine appointment is no longer as difficult as it once was, according to MDH. There are plenty of available appointments at pharmacies, health systems and county vaccination clinics across the state. As of this week, Minnesotans can now sign up for appointments at one of the state-run community vaccination clinics through the Vaccine Connector website directly—no more waiting to be randomly selected.

GET YOUR SHOT: How to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Education says the Mall of American community vaccination clinic is prioritizing 16 and 17 year olds for appointments this week to get the Pfizer vaccine, which is only vaccine currently authorized for use on people under 18. Click here for more information and to schedule an appointment.