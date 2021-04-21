Minnesota reports 1,611 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths Wednesday

Minnesota health officials reported 1,611 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths Wednesday.

The state has now seen 560,450 COVID-19 cases and 7,044 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Of the newly reported deaths, two people were residents in long-term care facilities. The ages of those who died range from age 40 to 94.

There are currently 676 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Minnesota, with 193 in the ICU.

The 1,611 new cases were out of 24,501 tests, a 6.5% positivity rate.

Meanwhile, around 53% of Minnesotans age 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. About 86% of those age 65 and older have received at least one dose, and 42% of the total population has received at least one dose.

As of Wednesday, 2,324,241 Minnesotans have had at least one dose, while 1,648,311 have completed the vaccine series.