Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota reports 1,611 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths Wednesday

Published 
Coronavirus in Minnesota
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Minnesota health officials reported 1,611 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths Wednesday.

The state has now seen 560,450 COVID-19 cases and 7,044 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. 

Of the newly reported deaths, two people were residents in long-term care facilities. The ages of those who died range from age 40 to 94.

There are currently 676 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Minnesota, with 193 in the ICU.

The 1,611 new cases were out of 24,501 tests, a 6.5% positivity rate.

Walz in ‘hold pattern’ on restrictions as Minnesota heads toward third COVID-19 surge

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he is not planning to impose new restrictions as the state heads into a third surge of COVID-19 infections.

Meanwhile, around 53% of Minnesotans age 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. About 86% of those age 65 and older have received at least one dose, and 42% of the total population has received at least one dose.

As of Wednesday, 2,324,241 Minnesotans have had at least one dose, while 1,648,311 have completed the vaccine series. 