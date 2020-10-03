Minnesota reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, highest single day increase yet

Minnesota reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 more deaths Saturday.

According to health officials, the state has now seen 102,787 cases to date. So far, 2,073 people have died.

The 1,434 new cases were out of 30,122 completed tests—a positivity rate of 4.7%. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH as it suggests a higher rate of community transmission.

MDH also reported 14 more deaths from COVID-19, 10 of which were in long-term care or assisted living facilities. To date, approximately 72 percent of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have been residents of those types of facilities.

Minnesota is currently averaging 45 hospital admissions per day. Approximately 8% of the state’s COVID-19 cases have required hospitalization and 2% have been in the ICU.