Minnesota reports 1,227 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths Sunday

Minnesota health officials reported 1,224 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths Sunday.

The state has now seen a total of 515,058 cases and 6,830 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Of the newly reported deaths, two people were residents in long-term care facilities.

Meanwhile, over 1.5 million Minnesotans have now received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 976,061 are fully vaccinated, which is about 27% and 16% of the state’s population respectively.

Starting Tuesday, Minnesota is expanding vaccine eligibility to Minnesotans age 16 and up, which state leaders say will help the state reach "the light at the end of the tunnel" and beat the virus.

In a televised speech Friday, Gov. Tim Walz set a goal of being the first state to get 80% of its population vaccinated. Nearly 80% of Minnesota seniors have at least one dose of the vaccine.

All Minnesotans who have not received a vaccine are encouraged to sign up for the COVID-19 Vaccine Connector to get updates on vaccine opportunities and be entered into the random selection process for the state’s Community Vaccination Program sites. Minnesotans can also contact their healthcare provider, local pharmacy or use the Vaccine Locator Map to search for vaccine providers in their area.