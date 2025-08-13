Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota ranked one of the best states to have a baby

By Anjali Dalal-Whelan
Published  August 13, 2025 2:14pm CDT
Newborn baby Henry Oyler gives a yawn at Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)

The Brief

    • Minnesota ranked No. 3 overall as the best state to have a baby, according to a WalletHub study.
    • WalletHub created the ranking by comparing factors such as birthing costs, health care services and baby-friendliness.
    • Massachusetts and North Dakota took the top two spots on the ranking.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota and North Dakota are ranked in the top three states to have a baby, according to WalletHub.

Best states to have a baby

Big picture view:

WalletHub compared states based on factors of cost, health care, baby-friendliness and family-friendliness. They used 31 metrics to determine the ranking, including cost of delivery and pediatricians per capita.

Here are the top five states to have a baby in, according to a WalletHub study:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. North Dakota
  3. Minnesota
  4. New Hampshire
  5. Maine

The bottom three states were Nevada, Alabama and Mississippi.

Local perspective:

Here is how Minnesota landed in some of the ranking categories.

  • No. 2 in Family-friendliness
  • No. 7 in Baby Friendliness
  • No. 7 in Health care
  • No. 23 in cost

Neighboring states ranked lower than Minnesota and North Dakota. Wisconsin came in at No. 16, Iowa was ranked No. 9, and South Dakota was No. 23. 

The Source

  • This story used information from a WalletHub article released on Aug. 4, 2025.

