Minnesota ranked one of the best states to have a baby

The Brief Minnesota ranked No. 3 overall as the best state to have a baby, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub created the ranking by comparing factors such as birthing costs, health care services and baby-friendliness. Massachusetts and North Dakota took the top two spots on the ranking.



Minnesota and North Dakota are ranked in the top three states to have a baby, according to WalletHub.

Best states to have a baby

Big picture view:

WalletHub compared states based on factors of cost, health care, baby-friendliness and family-friendliness. They used 31 metrics to determine the ranking, including cost of delivery and pediatricians per capita.

Here are the top five states to have a baby in, according to a WalletHub study :

Massachusetts North Dakota Minnesota New Hampshire Maine

The bottom three states were Nevada, Alabama and Mississippi.

Local perspective:

Here is how Minnesota landed in some of the ranking categories.

No. 2 in Family-friendliness

No. 7 in Baby Friendliness

No. 7 in Health care

No. 23 in cost

Neighboring states ranked lower than Minnesota and North Dakota. Wisconsin came in at No. 16, Iowa was ranked No. 9, and South Dakota was No. 23.