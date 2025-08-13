Minnesota ranked one of the best states to have a baby
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota and North Dakota are ranked in the top three states to have a baby, according to WalletHub.
Best states to have a baby
Big picture view:
WalletHub compared states based on factors of cost, health care, baby-friendliness and family-friendliness. They used 31 metrics to determine the ranking, including cost of delivery and pediatricians per capita.
Here are the top five states to have a baby in, according to a WalletHub study:
- Massachusetts
- North Dakota
- Minnesota
- New Hampshire
- Maine
The bottom three states were Nevada, Alabama and Mississippi.
Local perspective:
Here is how Minnesota landed in some of the ranking categories.
- No. 2 in Family-friendliness
- No. 7 in Baby Friendliness
- No. 7 in Health care
- No. 23 in cost
Neighboring states ranked lower than Minnesota and North Dakota. Wisconsin came in at No. 16, Iowa was ranked No. 9, and South Dakota was No. 23.