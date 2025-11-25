Minnesota organizations push back on federal homeless housing cuts

The Brief The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Scott Turner, recently announced major federal funding reforms to homelessness housing programs. Local organizations are linking arms standing up against funding changes, saying cuts could negatively impact thousands of Minnesotans.



Minnesota housing advocates are holding an overnight vigil at the Basilica of Saint Mary in Minneapolis starting Tuesday evening and ending Wednesday morning.

They said they are standing in solidarity to speak out on the changes and cuts to federal homeless housing funding assistance.

Staying up in solidarity

By the numbers:

Event organizers said 300 people signed up for the overnight vigil, with dozens gathering at a time in shifts to urge federal officials to reverse the proposed cuts, policy shifts, and requirement changes.

This overnight vigil will be held for 12 hours, ending at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

What they're saying:

They are calling this overnight vigil "Losing Sleep, Losing Homes." And are staying up in solidarity with many neighbors who said they are losing sleep over the possibility of losing their long-term housing solutions. We met one of those Minnesotans Tuesday evening.

"It’s important to me because this is my life. This says will I survive or not. Without a roof over my head, I don’t know what I would do," said Betty Allen, a Minnesotan living in supportive housing.

The other side:

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner said HUD’s Continuum of Care (CoC) program will shift the focus from permanent housing assistance to transitional housing and support with the goal of helping to promote self-sufficiency.

What they're saying:

Some community providers said they do not agree with this approach that would flip the "housing first" model for homelessness program funding on its head.

Event organizers said it would cut funding for roughly 3,600 people in Minnesota. The president and CEO of Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative, one of the largest providers of what’s called permanent supportive housing (PSH), or supportive housing in Minnesota, said the tangible impacts due to these cuts and policy changes will be devastating.

"The most proven and cost-effective way to promote self-sufficiency is when number one, you provide housing for folks. Because if you want to set people up for success, whether it’s moving forward with a recovery journey, meeting their goals, career or college readiness, mental health, whatever it might be. We know all the evidence points to that that is most successful when you provide on-site voluntary services in a stable housing context," said

Chris LaTondresse, President & CEO, Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative.

What's next:

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also announced he is joining multiple states suing HUD to stop the implementation of these changes.