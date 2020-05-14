Minnesota malls: What is opening and when

article

The Governor of Minnesota announced Wednesday that the current stay-at-home order will expire Sunday and be replaced by an order allowing retailers to open stores at 50 percent capacity, meaning Minnesota's malls can reopen starting Monday if they're ready.

While some malls are prepared to open doors at half capacity and without restaurants Monday, others, like the Mall of America, are taking their time.

Here is what we know about what area malls are opening and when:

MALL OF AMERICA

The Mall of America will reopen its retail stores June 1, the company announced Thursday.

Although many stores would be allowed to open Monday, the Mall said opening June 1 will allow its tenants the time to rehire staff, train them and prepare stores with additional cleaning and social distancing standards.

Not all retailers will reopen June 1, however, the mall said.

All dining and attractions will stay closed until state health officials offer further guidance. Restaurants can still operate curbside and delivery services.

The mall says it is doing the following in order to ensure distancing in common areas:

Implementing social distancing signage

Redirecting foot traffic, using specific doors for entering and exiting

Enhanced cleaning procedures

Modified operating hours

Limiting aress to 50 percent capacity

Reconfigured seating

ROSEDALE CENTER

Rosedale Center in Roseville said it will open its doors on Monday, but restaurants, bars and some services will remain closed until June 1.

Property management will fully clean the mall per CDC guidelines and is asking each tenant to do the same.

The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Rosedale is asking customers to wear face masks and is urging people who feel ill to stay home.

Not all stores will be ready to open, the mall says.

GALLERIA EDINA

Galleria Edina will open Monday at 50 percent visitor capacity.

The mall says it has added social distancing signage, hand sanitizers at entrances, has removed communal seating and posted instructions at entrances and elevators for guests.

"Rigorous cleaning and sanitizing" will also be done before the mall opens, Galleria Edina said in an announcement.

The mall is asking that all customers and employees wear face coverings at all times.

The mall will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.