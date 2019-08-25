Minnesota Little League team returns home after World Series appearance

After making a run that led them to play in the Little League World Series, the Coon Rapids-Andover baseball team returned to Minnesota on Saturday.

The team had been away for 23 days, playing in regional games before heading to Pennsylvania for the main tournament. FOX 9 was there as the players returned and got recognition for their success from friends, family and fans.

Members of the Coon Rapids-Andover team said it was an experience of a lifetime that they will remember forever.

The journey started on August 1.

“You win the state tournament, you go to the regional tournament," explained third base coach Jason Law. "When you go to the regional tournament, that’s the best team in the eight-state surrounding area. When you go there, you get told to pack for three and a half weeks."

They packed for a place many weren’t sure they’d make it to, but always dreamed of.

"It was just amazing to do what I’ve always dreamed of, and just have fun with it," said Jameson Kuznia.

Advertisement

For the last 23 days, the team has been on the road, playing in the Little League World Series and representing the Midwest.

"I’ve been with all these players since they were 4 years old, all the way up," Law said. "And while they all dream of getting to this point, it’s just that: A dream. It’s that one little carrot at the end of the stick that not many kids get to."

"Never even though we were going to make it there, and then we won a game, so it was just so amazing," added player Carson Timm.

And though it's back to reality now, that fun, that fame, is far from over for the players.