Minnesota Landscape Arboretum offers free tickets to healthcare workers

article

Healthcare workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic will receive two free tickets to visit the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum through Nov. 18, the Arboretum announced Sunday.

Doctors, nurses, technicians and any other healthcare professionals can make reservations for two free tickets from Oct. 19 through Nov. 18. To register, healthcare workers should call 612-624-2200. Recipients of the tickets should be prepared to show a healthcare employee ID upon arrival at the Arboretum.

“We want to say ‘thank you’ by sharing the healing properties of nature with those who are working so hard to keep us all healthy,” said Arboretum Director Peter Moe.

“We invite our Healthcare Heroes to enjoy the Arboretum’s stunning fall colors, miles of hiking trails, fine art in the Harrison Sculpture Garden and Reedy Gallery, as well as access to our popular pumpkin and scarecrow exhibits. We hope this provides these important individuals just a small opportunity to unwind and recharge,” Moe added.