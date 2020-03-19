Minnesota kids adjust to new normal as coronavirus cancels classes and wrecks their routine

article

Just as adults are settling into the new normal, children are working to adjust to the changes coronavirus has brought to our lives.

As we know, kids love routine and it's good for them. But suddenly, for most of our families, routines are out the window.

For many young families, between playtime, snack times, diaper changes, and nap times, life is suddenly more chaotic than usual. kids are out of school, trying to fill the days under the same roof as parents working.

For the Fenske family, including 11-year-old Audrey and 5-year-old Ethan, it's a lot of family togetherness. But, just like the grownups, the kids are trying to make the best of it, taking it day by day, and slowly schedules are forming.

Countless online options are helping caregivers suddenly turned homeschoolers. Celebrities are reading to kids on Instagram using the hashtag save the stories. Even astronauts from space are assisting to pass the time.

"It’s more quiet at my house than at school," explained eight-year-old Elle Cottew.

Advertisement

Elle Cottew is an only child and very aware of why being at home is so important.

"It makes me scared because it's mostly people over 60 or something like that," she said. "And I don't want to them to get hurt or die because the virus can sometimes make people die."

For every kid we talked to, the extra family time has its perks. But after just a few days, missing friends is hard and the unknown takes some getting used to.

"You can be scared if you want, but just remember, it's ok," said Elle. "Your parents will always keep safe of you, so you don’t need to worry too much."

If you are looking for some storytimes for your kids, you can click here to here stories from celebs or here for stories from space.