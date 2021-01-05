Minnesota H&R Block customers could see delays in stimulus check deliveries

Like millions of Americans, Rose Lucia of Inver Grove Heights has been waiting patiently for her second stimulus payment, so she was shocked when the IRS’ Get My Payment portal showed her economic impact payment went to a bank account she didn’t recognize.

"I felt devastated," she said. "Like, someone else got my money."

Lucia used H&R Block to file her 2019 tax return and the company says customers who chose to pay their fees from their refund may have had their stimulus money go to a temporary account instead of their bank account.

The company said it has sent those payments on to customers the same way they got their tax refund, by direct deposit, check or emerald card, but it could take a few days.

"Bills are piling up," said Lucia. "This is one of them things. I really needed it to get caught up on our rent so we don’t lose our main residence of life."

"It’s just mind blowing," said Katie Rutledge, of Bemidji. "I’m disgusted."

Rutledge says overdraft fees are piling up at her bank every day she waits for the $2,400 she was supposed to get for her stimulus payment yesterday.

"It’s been hard," she said. "Our mortgage is in forbearance right now. Had to borrow money from my mom last night just to make it to work today."

After our interview, Lucia learned her stimulus payment is scheduled to go into her bank account on Wednesday, but she worries about others who still don’t know when their money will come.

"I just wish that we would all know and we could all get the money we deserve to do this and get through this pandemic together," she added.

H&R Block gave the following statement:

H&R Block understands stimulus checks are vitally important for millions of Americans. The IRS determines where second stimulus payments were sent, and in some cases, money was sent to a different account than the first stimulus payment last spring. We immediately deposited millions of stimulus payments to customers’ bank accounts and onto our Emerald Prepaid Mastercard® yesterday, and all direct deposits are being processed. If the IRS Get My Payment website displays an account number a customer doesn’t recognize, H&R Block customer service agents are ready to help with additional information at 800-HRBLOCK and @HRBlockAnswers on Twitter.