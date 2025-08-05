Minnesota hiker reported missing in Wyoming wilderness

article

The Brief A Minnesota man has been reported missing during a hike in the Wyoming wilderness. Grant Gardner hasn't been heard from since July 29 when he reached the Cloud Peak summit in the Bighorn National Forest. Search efforts for Gardner have been ongoing through the weekend, the Big Horn sheriff reports.



Search efforts are underway in Wyoming's Bighorn National Forest after a Minnesota hiker was reported missing.

Minnesota hiker reported missing

The backstory:

The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office issued an alert about the disappearance of Grant Gardner on Monday evening.

Deputies were notified on Aug. 1 that Gardner had not returned after venturing out on a three-day hike through the Misty Moon Lake area to the Cloud Peak summit.

According to the sheriff, Gardner had made contact with his wife on July 29, telling her he had made it to the summit. The family has not heard from Gardner since then.

What we know:

The sheriff says Gardner's vehicle was found in the parking lot of the West Ten Sleep trailhead, where he began his hike. Deputies say phone records show he reached the summit around 9 p.m. on July 29 and was preparing to head to a lower elevation for the night.

"A text sent to his wife at the summit indicated the climb was more taxing than he expected and he was tired," the alert reads, with the sheriff adding search crews were concerned about the "late hour" of the summit.

Search for Grant Gardner

What's next:

Search and rescue teams were organized and began work on Aug. 2, including crews from local counties, the Wyoming Army National Guard, and First Flight of Wyoming.

Despite efforts throughout the weekend, crews have been unable to find Gardner. On Monday, the sheriff's office brought in additional crews, including canine tracking dogs and a helicopter from Teton County Search and Rescue which has special tracking equipment.

The other side:

The sheriff's office says conditions in the search area are "extreme and very challenging," noting two rescuers have needed medical attention.

What you can do:

The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may have had contact with Gardner to contact deputies at 307-568-2324. Anyone hiking in the Cloud Peak Wilderness is also asked to report anything they might see.