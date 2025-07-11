Minnesota is among the states where people spend the least on health insurance

article

The Brief Minnesota is one of the states that spends the least amount of money on health insurance, according to a study by WalletHub. Minnesota ranks 47th, with residents only spending 4.87% of their income on health insurance. Nationally, individual and family plan costs jumped 6-7% in 2024, as inflation and healthcare demands continue to surge.



Minnesotans pay less for health insurance compared to other states, according to a study by WalletHub.

To identify where Americans are shelling out the most and least for health insurance, financial company WalletHub analyzed the average premiums for a silver health insurance plan (which has a moderate deductible but fairly low premiums) in each of the 50 states, then compared it to the median household income.

Minnesota health insurance costs

By the numbers:

Minnesota is one of the states where its residents spend the least amount of their income on health insurance.

Minnesotans spend on average 4.87% of their income on health insurance, ranking 47th, the study shows.

The next states whose residents pay the least are Virginia at 4.85%, Maryland at 4.27% and New Hampshire at 4.02%.

How does Wisconsin compare?

The other side:

Residents of Wisconsin pay a significant amount more of their income than Minnesotans when it comes to health insurance, the data shows.

Wisconsin residents pay 7.72% of their income for health insurance, ranking 26th.

Health insurance premiums soar

Dig deeper:

According to the study, health insurance premiums have gone up a lot in recent years, rising by 6% for individual plans and 7% for family plans just in 2024.

Insurance premiums can cost as much as 20% of the median monthly household income in the most expensive states, but just 4% in the least expensive states.

On Thursday, eHealth, Inc., a private health insurance marketplace, released a survey showing that most Americans (76%) underestimate or don’t know the average cost of healthcare in retirement. Over one third (40%) said they expect to spend $100,000 or less, but current estimates show the average retiree will have nearly $200,000 in costs.