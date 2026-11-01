Minnesota election: Democrats rally in St. Paul, GOP stops in Rochester

The Brief Millions of Americans will cast ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Democrats held a get-out-the-vote rally in St. Paul Sunday with Amy Klobuchar, Peggy Flanagan, Keith Ellison and Pete Buttigieg. Republicans stopped in Rochester on Saturday for a statewide bus tour with Lisa Demuth, Michele Tafoya, Ron Schutz and Brad Finstad.



Minnesota candidates spent the weekend making final pushes to voters before ballots are cast on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Democrats rally in St. Paul

What we know:

Sunday in St. Paul, Democrats held a get-out-the-vote rally ahead of voting on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Speakers included Amy Klobuchar, the senator running for governor, Peggy Flanagan, the lieutenant governor running for Senate and Keith Ellison, the attorney general running for re-election. Former Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg also joined them.

Local perspective:

The group highlighted issues they believe are key to Minnesotans. The rally was part of a final push to reach voters before millions of Americans cast ballots on Nov. 3.

What they're saying:

"I know everyone has a personal reason in addition to intellectual reason to do everything you can to get the word out about voting," said Buttigieg. "If not how to vote, but whether to vote."

Republicans make Rochester bus stop

Republicans made a stop in Rochester on Saturday as part of a statewide bus tour. The stop included Lisa Demuth, the House speaker running for governor, Michele Tafoya, the former sportscaster running for Senate, Ron Schutz, the lawyer running for attorney general and Brad Finstad, the congressman running for re-election.

Timeline:

The Rochester stop came one day before the St. Paul rally and just days before Nov. 3. Like Democrats in St. Paul, Republicans said they were focused on issues they believe matter most to voters.

What you can do

"Don't miss out on an opportunity to say: 'Hey have you voted? Are you going to vote? We need you to vote.' And have a brief moment of conversation to talk about what's on the ballot. And it's very simple. It's common sense versus craziness," Finstad said.