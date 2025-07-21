Minnesota DPS says fee for missed road tests is increasing

The Brief The fee the state charges for missed road tests is increasing next month. Under a change approved by the legislature, the state will now charge $40 for missed road tests or appointments canceled at the last-minute. The state is also adding a new fee for appointments that are canceled in the days before the test.



If you missed your scheduled road test in Minnesota, the fee you will pay is set to increase next month, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced on Monday.

Increased fee

The backstory:

Under a new law in 2021, Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services began charging a $20 fee for applicants who missed their road test or canceled it with less than 24-hours notice.

That law was modified this past legislative session as part of the transportation omnibus bill passed during the special session.

What's new?:

Under the law change, the state will charge a $40 fee for a no-show or a road test canceled within 24 hours of the appointment time.

The state also added a new fee for late cancellations. If you cancel your appointment between 24 and 72 hours before the scheduled time, you will now pay a $20 fee.

What's next:

The change takes effect starting August 1.

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the hope is to deal with no-shows for scheduled appointments, which officials say happen far too frequently. According to the DPS, about 20 percent of scheduled appointments go unused.