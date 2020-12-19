Minnesota doctor hospitalized with COVID-19 for over 100 days receives vaccine

A Minnesota doctor who contracted COVID-19 and ended up in the ICU for over 100 days has now received the vaccine, a fellow Hennepin Healthcare doctor confirmed.

According to Dr. Saugar Maripuri, Dr. Nyan Pyae returned to his Nephrology fellowship Monday and received his COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

Back in September, Dr. Nyan Pyae thought he was going to the hospital to get some oxygen and coming back home. What resulted, however, was a 106-day stay in the ICU at the very hospital where he works.