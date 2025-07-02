Minnesota DNR enforcing Operation Dry Water over Fourth of July

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it's enforcing Operation Dry Water this weekend over the Fourth of July. If you're going to be on one of the state's lakes or rivers, have a sober boat operator. If you're on a boat this weekend, wear a life jacket.



If you’re going to be out on one of Minnesota’s lakes or rivers over the Fourth of July, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging you to have a sober boat driver.

Operation Dry Water

What we know:

DNR officials say they’ll have officers out across the state on lakes and rivers for Operation Dry Water. It’s a nationwide campaign from July 4-7 that highlights the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and then penalties of getting caught operating a watercraft while intoxicated.

Authorities say boating while intoxicated is the leading factor in boating accidents and fatalities both in Minnesota and across the country.

‘We have zero tolerance’

What they're saying:

Eric Sullivan with the DNR had strong words for anyone who plans to be out on the water this weekend and using alcohol: Make sure you have a sober boat driver.

"We have zero tolerance for people who make the decision to boat under the influence, and people who get caught will go to jail," Sullivan said. "People who boat under the influence put themselves and everyone else on the water in danger. It’s a selfish decision that carries with it potentially disastrous consequences."

Wear a life jacket

What you can do:

In addition to having a sober boat operator, the DNR is urging those on the water this weekend to wear a life jacket. Authorities say boating accidents can often turn fatal if the people involved fall overboard and aren’t wearing a life jacket.