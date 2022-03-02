Minnesota couple busted with more than $100,000 in items stolen from Georgia storage units

A Minnesota couple is being linked to more than 100 burglaries in metro Atlanta in a series of storage unit break-ins.

Kevin Michael Izzi, 30, and Amy Lynn Glavan, 38, currently face 20 counts of burglary and one count of theft by receiving, but police said those charges are expected to grow.

Amy Lynn Glavan and Kevin Michael Izzi (Spalding County Sheriff's Office)

Griffin police released surveillance video of the couple investigators said broke into a number of storage units at the Extra Space Storage on North Expressway. They are seen on camera taking various items and driving two stolen vans, police said.

When the couple was taken into custody, police said they have more than $100,000 dollars’ worth of stolen items, including two birds. Police said the couple was trying to pawn some high-end items taken from those storage units at the time of their arrest.

Griffin police released surveillance images of a couple investigators said were breaking into storage units across metro Atlanta. (Griffin Police Department)

Investigators said the couple is connected to at least 120 storage unit break-ins in Atlanta, 20 in Griffin, a few in Villa Rica and possibly more. Police believe the couple may have been doing this at storage units across the country.

Police are hoping to reunite the owners of some stolen items, including the birds, with their rightful owner.

Live birds were among some high-end items found with a Minnesota couple accused of breaking into dozens of storage units across metro Atlanta. (FOX 5)

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Griffin Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____