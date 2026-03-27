Minnesota cannabis: Out-of-state testing extended through May 2027

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz has signed a bill that will allow Minnesota hemp businesses to use out-of-state testing labs through May 31, 2027. The move aims to ease product testing delays while the state builds more lab capacity. Federal changes could impact the low-dose THC market in Minnesota after November 2026.



A new law signed by Governor Tim Walz aims to give Minnesota’s hemp businesses more flexibility as they navigate product testing delays and federal uncertainty.

Hemp testing extended

What we know:

The bill signed by Gov. Walz allows businesses that make lower-potency hemp edibles to keep using out-of-state testing labs until May 31, 2027, as long as those labs meet Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) standards.

The change is meant to help both hemp and cannabis businesses struggling with long wait times at the state’s three licensed labs, which have been said to be overwhelmed by demand from new products and businesses in the wake of legalization.

The bill hopes to offer immediate relief to businesses making low-dose THC edibles and beverages, which have become popular in Minnesota breweries.

Dig deeper:

The OCM previously announced it will begin accepting applications for low-potency hemp edible licenses again starting April 1.

All types of hemp licenses will be available, including manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers.

Once licensed, businesses will be required to follow the latest rules on testing, labeling and local registration.

What they're saying:

"Minnesota is not alone – every state has had challenges with lab capacity at launch of their adult-use markets, because of the rush of new businesses preparing to enter the market needing to test new products," OCM Executive Director Eric Taubel said in a statement accompanying the announcement. "Cannabis and hemp businesses have been frustrated with this bottleneck in the supply chain. This bill allows us to build our in-state capacity while hemp businesses continue using out-of-state testing facilities until next year."

Federal law could impact Minnesota’s hemp industry

Big picture view:

Last November, President Trump signed a spending bill that in it banned hemp-derived products with more than .4 mg of THC starting in November 2026.

The change will likely have a major impact on Minnesota’s low-potency hemp edible and THC beverage market if it ultimately takes effect.

Regardless of what happens at the federal level, the OCM says it will continue to support businesses during potential impacts.