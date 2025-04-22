Minnesota AG sues Trump Administration over transgender athletes

The Brief Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration and Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday. The lawsuit is in part due to the administration threatening to withhold federal funding for allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls' sports. Ellison made the announcement during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.



Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sued the Trump administration and Attorney General Pam Bondi over threatening to withhold federal funding based on allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls' and women’s sports.

Lawsuit against Trump administration

Attorney General Ellison filed the lawsuit on Tuesday to "stop President Trump and his administration from bullying vulnerable children in this state."

According to the lawsuit, the Trump administration is threatening to withhold funding for Minnesota schools over allowing transgender students to compete in girls' sports. The lawsuit argues that the Minnesota Human Rights Act and Title IX provide protections for students from being discriminated against based on their sex. However, President Donald Trump has issued executive orders trying to change those protections.

Ellison argues that President Trump’s orders do not and cannot reverse the federal and state statutes that prohibit discrimination. He's requesting the courts to find that President Trump's executive orders violate the U.S. Constitution and federal laws, stop the federal government from "violating Minnesota’s sovereignty by using those Executive Orders as the basis of funding threats," and reaffirm the state's anti-discrimination laws remain intact, according to the lawsuit.

Read the full lawsuit below.

DOJ threatens Minnesota with lawsuit

Dig deeper:

Back in February, the U.S. Department of Education announced an investigation into the Minnesota State High School League's policy on transgender athletes.

The investigation came after the league said it would continue to allow students to participate in sports consistent with their gender identity despite President Trump's executive order.

Last week, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a lawsuit against Maine over transgender athletes competing in girls and women’s sports. When asked what states were next with the enforcement effort, AG Bondi said that Minnesota was on the list.

"For this, we're looking at Minnesota," said Bondi. "We're looking at California. We're looking at many, many states. But they are the top two that should be on notice because we've been communicating with them. And just like Maine, we're not going out there. We don't want to be suing people. We want them to comply with the law."