Minnesota graduation rates decline slightly in 2023

Four-year graduation rates for Minnesota seniors declined slightly, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Education.

MDE said on Thursday the data show the graduation rate for the class of 2023 was 83.3%, a 0.3 percentage point decrease from 2022. MDE added that an additional 3,874 students from earlier classes earned their diplomas in 2023, up 34 students from the year before.

Broken down by race, MDE says graduation rates declined for Asian students (1.9% decrease), Black students (1.4% decrease), Hispanic or Latino students (0.1% decrease) and English learners (1.6% decrease).

Graduation rates rose for white students (0.3% increase) and students of two or more races (1.1% increase). Students eligible for free or reduced-priced meals and students receiving special education services also saw an increase.

"High school graduation is a crucial milestone for every student in our schools; it's essential for individual success and the well-being of our communities," said MDE Commissioner Willie Jett in a statement. "Over the past year, we've begun implementing key initiatives such as structured literacy, Minnesota Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MnMTSS), and increased mental health supports. I am confident these tools will change outcomes for students, including increased graduation rates, and we are committed to continuous improvement in our schools and at MDE."

The MDE said the decline in graduation is partly caused by a 0.4% increase in the 'unknown' rate. This category tracks students whose enrollment data was reported incorrectly or because they have not been recorded as being enrolled elsewhere.