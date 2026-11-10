Minneapolis woman dragged from car by ICE agents sues feds over arrest

The Brief A Minneapolis woman who was dragged from her vehicle by federal immigration agents in January has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government. Rahman says she was on her way to an appointment for a traumatic brain injury when she encountered federal immigration agents blocking traffic. The lawsuit names the United States government as the defendant and seeks compensation for injuries allegedly caused by federal officers.



A Minneapolis woman who was dragged from her vehicle by ICE agents while on her way to a doctor's appointment is now suing the federal government over her arrest.

ICE arrest lawsuit filed

What we know:

In a lawsuit filed against the United States government Tuesday morning, Aliya Rahman alleges misconduct by federal agents during her Jan. 13 arrest in Minneapolis.

The lawsuit includes claims of assault, battery, false arrest and imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence.

Rahman is seeking compensatory damages for her physical and emotional injuries.

Arrest recounted

The backstory:

Rahman says she was driving to a doctor's appointment for a traumatic brain injury when she encountered ICE agents blocking traffic near Park Avenue and East 34th Street in Minneapolis.

The Department of Homeland Security said that agents were attempting to make an arrest when a "significant crowd" gathered, impeding the operation. Rahman says she unknowingly drove into the chaotic situation.

According to the lawsuit, agents surrounded her vehicle and shouted conflicting commands as she attempted to get through the intersection.

Rahman says she tried her best to comply with agent demands after being engulfed in the crowd, but ultimately, agents broke her window, pulled her from her car, and dragged her from her vehicle.

The other side:

Rahman was never charged with a crime for the altercation. However, in a post on X, the Department of Homeland Security called her an "agitator" and accused her of ignoring multiple commands to move her vehicle away from the scene.

In a statement on Feb. 6, after Rahman testified about her arrest at a Senate hearing, the Department of Homeland Security issued a sfollow-up statement: "Unfortunately for the media, we have the receipts. As shown in our video, Aliya Rahman clearly had enough room to move herself and her vehicle out of the way. Officers even walked away from her vehicle, thinking she was going to leave the scene. Instead, she remained at the location, continued to impede our officers, and found out the hard way. 18 U.S.C. § 111 criminalizes impeding or interfering with federal officers."