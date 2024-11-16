Minneapolis townhome fire leaves 5 displaced

article

The Brief Five people were displaced after a fire at some Minneapolis townhomes left four units uninhabitable. The fire started on the roof of the building, and extended into the attic of parts the building. No injuries were reported by authorities.



A fire at a Minneapolis townhome left five people displaced Saturday afternoon.

What we know

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD), just after 4 p.m., fire crews responded to residential townhomes in the 300 block of 17th Avenue Northeast on reports of smoke and fire on the roof of the building.

Once at the scene, fire crews found the fire on the roof and evacuated a construction crew from the roof. They then worked to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters learned the fire had extended from the roof into the attic of two of the residential units in the building, and all the residents of the townhome on fire and all adjacent townhomes were evacuated.

A second alarm was called on the fire for extra help and equipment to combat the fire, officials said. At one point, firefighters had to open the interior ceiling of both units on fire to extinguish it.

No injuries were reported, and one cat was rescued unharmed, authorities said. Four residential units were deemed uninhabitable, and five people were displaced.

The Red Cross was called in to assist those who were displaced.

What we don't know

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.