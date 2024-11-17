Minneapolis teacher survival hit-and-run faces long recovery, grateful for second chance

The Brief A Twin Cities preschool teacher is recovering from severe injuries after being struck in a hit-and-run incident while crossing a Minneapolis street. She was left with a dislocated shoulder, a fractured shin, and a crushed heel requiring multiple surgeries. Police continue their search for the suspect in the hit-and-run.



Two surgeries down, with another one scheduled for Monday, Julia Klatt Singer is grateful for a second chance at life, after a Minneapolis hit-and-run crash.

"As I was flying through the air, the thought I was having then ‘is this is not how I’m going to die,’" Singer explained from her hospital bed on Sunday. "I feel pretty lucky that I survived this. It was definitely a toss."

Singer avoided any head injuries, spinal cord injuries, organ damage or internal bleeding. However, a dislocated shoulder needed attention at Hennepin Healthcare, a break in her shin required pinning, and her crushed heel needed to be fused. Then, there are the fractures in her hip and lower back, which are expected to heal on their own.

Singer received the injuries after she says a driver in a large, dark SUV failed to yield, striking her in a cross-walk near Minneapolis’ Third Avenue Bridge on Nov. 10.

"He came over when I was laying on the road and said he was sorry, and he didn’t see me," Singer said.

Moments later, the driver allegedly left her lying in the road. One week later, Minneapolis police have yet to find him.

"I really hope he can come forward because I think he’s going to feel better about it, and I’m not even angry," Singer said.

While police search for the driver, a community fundraiser is bringing in support for Julia.

The mother of two has about six weeks before doctors say she could be ready for crutches.