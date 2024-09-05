Former Minnesota Teacher of the Year accused of grooming, sexually assaulting 8th-grade student

article

A former Minnesota Teacher of the Year is accused of grooming and sexually assaulting an eighth-grade student in 2017 for nearly a year.

The charge

Abdul Jameel Wright, 38, is facing a felony charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 13 and 15 years old while in a position of authority.

The charges allege the incident happened in 2017, just a year after he was named Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

The allegations

The criminal complaint states the victim’s mother filed a police report in May 2024 alleging that her daughter’s teacher at Harvest Best Academy had sexually assaulted her in 2017.

During an interview with investigators, the victim, who was 14 at the time, claimed Wright started "grooming her" and singled her out by giving her special treatment. She often ate lunch in his classroom, and he started calling her daily.

Eventually, he developed a close relationship with her mother so he could be "trusted to take her places" and have her stay after school to "babysit his children," charges allege.

The victim explained that things eventually turned sexual, and it started slowly with kissing but kept progressing. On one occasion, the victim alleges Wright placed cushions on the classroom floor, and they had sex while his children were in the next room watching a movie, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim told police the sexual abuse happened in Wright’s classroom at the Harvest Beast Academy, in his car, in the basement where he was staying, and at her home on one occasion. She said these incidents with her teacher lasted for about a year and stopped once she entered high school, charges allege.

What they're saying

When asked about the former teacher, Harvest Best Academy provided FOX 9 with the following statement:

"Harvest Best Academy was notified that charges were filed today in Hennepin County Court against a former teacher at our school, Abdul Wright. He has not been employed at Best Academy since 2021. These allegations stem from an encounter eight years ago.

"Wright was formally charged with sexual misconduct involving a former Best Academy student. At this time, we are gathering all available information and facts related to these allegations. We are limited in what we can share until this thorough investigation has been conducted and we are fully cooperating with all authorities.

"We understand these allegations may be concerning, and our top priority remains the safety and security of our school community. We are committed to ensuring that our learning environment remains safe, supportive, and conducive to the success of all our students and staff members."

What's next?

Wright most recently taught English at St. Louis Park High School. A school spokesperson confirmed he started in December 2023 and resigned from the district effective June 10.

Wright is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Sept. 18. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and or a fine up to $40,000.