Minneapolis shooting leaves man dead, teen injured
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting inside a Minneapolis apartment left a man dead and a teenager injured.
Fatal Minneapolis shooting
What we know:
Minneapolis police responded to the 2500 block of 17th Avenue South around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Officers then found a dead 19-year-old man who had been shot.
Police also found a wounded 16-year-old boy who is expected to survive.
Investigators believe a fight among a group inside the apartment escalated to gunfire.
Police say the suspects fled before authorities arrived and no arrests have been announced.
What we don't know:
Details on the suspects have not been shared.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Minneapolis police by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845.
Anonymous tips can also be sent to CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submiting a tip online to www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department.