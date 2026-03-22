Minneapolis shooting leaves man dead, teen injured

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The Brief A shooting inside a Minneapolis apartment left a man dead. A 16-year-old boy was also injured, but is expected to survive. No arrests have been announced.



A shooting inside a Minneapolis apartment left a man dead and a teenager injured.

Fatal Minneapolis shooting

What we know:

Minneapolis police responded to the 2500 block of 17th Avenue South around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers then found a dead 19-year-old man who had been shot.

Police also found a wounded 16-year-old boy who is expected to survive.

Investigators believe a fight among a group inside the apartment escalated to gunfire.

Police say the suspects fled before authorities arrived and no arrests have been announced.

What we don't know:

Details on the suspects have not been shared.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Minneapolis police by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submiting a tip online to www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.