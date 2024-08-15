Minneapolis shooting leaves 1 man dead off Lake Street

A shooting in broad daylight on Thursday left one man dead off Lake Street in Minneapolis.

What do we know?

Police said they were called to the scene on 12th Avenue South shortly before 2 p.m.

At the scene, officers found the victim in an alleyway next to a thrift shop just north of Lake Street. According to police, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Despite efforts by officers and paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the victim was with a group of people when an "altercation" occurred that led to the shooting.

Troubled area

Police say that area has been a hotspot for trouble, with past reports of drug and gun crimes. Chief Brian O'Hara says the department has made proactive efforts to deal with crime in the area and will increase patrols along that stretch moving forward.

Did police make an arrest?

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made, but officers are speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video.

What are they saying?

"It was the first homicide of the month," said Chief O'Hara. "I was hoping we would get a chance to go an entire calendar month without a murder."

In a news conference, Chief O'Hara said it is saddening to see such a violent act happen in broad daylight.

"Every single one we have is tragic, it's sad," said O'Hara. "It's certainly concerning on a weekday, in broad daylight. It doesn't matter that there have been problems here in the past. Whatever location it is, whatever block, it's not acceptable."