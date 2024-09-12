15-year-old boy injured by stray bullet while walking home in Minneapolis

The Brief A 15-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound after a Minneapolis shooting Wednesday night. Investigators believe the teen was walking home with friends when he was hit. Police say they found evidence of gunfire near the intersection of 16th Avenue North and Girard Avenue North.



Minneapolis police say they are investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy Wednesday night.

What we know

Police say they responded to a reported shooting in the 1500 block of Girard Avenue North just after 9 p.m.

Officers then found the 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound that police described as non-life-threatening. The boy was then taken to the hospital.

The teen told police he was walking home with friends when he heard gunfire from the area of 16th Avenue North and Girard Avenue North before he felt pain.

Police say they then found evidence of gunfire near 16th Avenue North and Girard Avenue North.

What we don't know

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests in the incident.