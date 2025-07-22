2 Minneapolis police officers hurt in domestic abuse response; suspect in custody
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two Minneapolis police officers were hurt while responding to a domestic abuse call.
Minneapolis officers injured
What we know:
Two Minneapolis police officers were hurt during a "domestic abuse response" on 21st Avenue South in Minneapolis, authorities said.
Police told FOX 9 they're investigating at the Fifz Apartments.
The incident started around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, authorities told FOX 9.
The officers were treated at the hospital and released.
A suspect is in custody at the hospital. The extent of the suspect's injuries were not released.
What we don't know:
It's unclear how the officers were injured and what led to the incident.
FOX 9 will update this story as we learn more.