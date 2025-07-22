2 Minneapolis police officers hurt in domestic abuse response; suspect in custody

The Brief Two Minneapolis police officers were injured during a domestic abuse . The officers have been released from the hospital. A suspect is in custody at the hospital.



Two Minneapolis police officers were hurt while responding to a domestic abuse call.

Minneapolis officers injured

What we know:

Two Minneapolis police officers were hurt during a "domestic abuse response" on 21st Avenue South in Minneapolis, authorities said.

Police told FOX 9 they're investigating at the Fifz Apartments.

The incident started around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, authorities told FOX 9.

The officers were treated at the hospital and released.

A suspect is in custody at the hospital. The extent of the suspect's injuries were not released.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the officers were injured and what led to the incident.

FOX 9 will update this story as we learn more.