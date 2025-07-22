Expand / Collapse search

2 Minneapolis police officers hurt in domestic abuse response; suspect in custody

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 22, 2025 5:45am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Two Minneapolis police officers were injured during a domestic abuse .
    • The officers have been released from the hospital.
    • A suspect is in custody at the hospital.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two Minneapolis police officers were hurt while responding to a domestic abuse call. 

Minneapolis officers injured

What we know:

Two Minneapolis police officers were hurt during a "domestic abuse response" on 21st Avenue South in Minneapolis, authorities said. 

Police told FOX 9 they're investigating at the Fifz Apartments. 

2 Minneapolis police officers hurt

2 Minneapolis police officers hurt

Two Minneapolis police officers were hurt while responding to a domestic abuse call Monday night at the Fifz Apartments.

The incident started around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, authorities told FOX 9.

The officers were treated at the hospital and released. 

A suspect is in custody at the hospital. The extent of the suspect's injuries were not released. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the officers were injured and what led to the incident. 

FOX 9 will update this story as we learn more. 

