Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis police arrest man after Blaisdell Avenue shooting severely injures another

By
Published  July 12, 2025 9:49am CDT
Minneapolis
FOX 9
article

Minneapolis police investigate a shooting.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Police arrested a man after a shooting seriously injured another man on Blaisdell Avenue in Minneapolis on Friday night.
    • The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital for "potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds."
    • Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is recovering from what police say are "potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds" after the man suspected of shooting him was arrested in Minneapolis on Friday night. 

Minneapolis shooting injures man 

What we know:

The Minneapolis Police Department says its officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of Blaisdell Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police say they then found a man suffering from "potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds" in an alley. He was then taken to the hospital.

Officers then arrested a man after finding evidence of gunfire inside an apartment. 

What we don't know:

Investigators say they are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

Details on the suspect have not yet been released.

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department and images taken by a FOX 9 photographer at the scene.

MinneapolisCrime and Public Safety