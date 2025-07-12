Minneapolis police arrest man after Blaisdell Avenue shooting severely injures another

article

The Brief Police arrested a man after a shooting seriously injured another man on Blaisdell Avenue in Minneapolis on Friday night. The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital for "potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds." Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting.



A man is recovering from what police say are "potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds" after the man suspected of shooting him was arrested in Minneapolis on Friday night.

Minneapolis shooting injures man

What we know:

The Minneapolis Police Department says its officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of Blaisdell Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police say they then found a man suffering from "potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds" in an alley. He was then taken to the hospital.

Officers then arrested a man after finding evidence of gunfire inside an apartment.

What we don't know:

Investigators say they are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

Details on the suspect have not yet been released.