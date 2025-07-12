Minneapolis police arrest man after Blaisdell Avenue shooting severely injures another
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is recovering from what police say are "potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds" after the man suspected of shooting him was arrested in Minneapolis on Friday night.
Minneapolis shooting injures man
What we know:
The Minneapolis Police Department says its officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of Blaisdell Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday.
Police say they then found a man suffering from "potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds" in an alley. He was then taken to the hospital.
Officers then arrested a man after finding evidence of gunfire inside an apartment.
What we don't know:
Investigators say they are still working to determine what led to the shooting.
Details on the suspect have not yet been released.
