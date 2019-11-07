Minneapolis Police: 75-year-old man suffers 'grave' injuries after assault, 1 arrested

A 75-year-old man suffered "grave" injuries after a verbal dispute spilled off a Metro Transit bus and onto the street Wednesday afternoon, police say. As of Thursday evening, one man has been arrested in connection to the case.

Minneapolis Police responded to the 2900 block of Chicago Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. along with Metro Transit Police, according to a release.

Upon arrival, officers provided medical aid to the victim. Witnesses told police the man was transported to HCMC by ambulance.

Preliminary information indicates the incident stemmed from a verbal exchange on the bus. When the victim got off, a suspect and three others followed him.

Police say another altercation took place and the suspect hit the victim, causing him to fall and strike his head.

Minneapolis police officers along with members of SWAT arrested a 23-year-old man in south Minneapolis on suspicion of aggravated assault. He is now in custody at the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center. Police believe there could be additional arrests.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. The Minneapolis Police tip line is 612-692-8477.