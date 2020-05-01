Minneapolis park board will allow 'scheduled supervised' use of sports courts after stay-at-home order

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says basketball and tennis games will be allowed to resume as soon as Minnesota's stay-at-home order ends.

However, play will only be allowed at scheduled times with supervision from park employees, the park board announced Friday night.

Basketball and tennis courts were shut down last week with other playgrounds and athletic fields after officials said visitors were failing to obey social distancing rules.

Before the stay-at-home order ends, the park board says it will post scheduled times for walkup play by individuals and members of the same household for basketball and tennis courts.

Officials say park staff will be onsite to coordinate and make sure there is social distancing.

The stay-at-home order was scheduled to end on Monday, May 4, but was extended this weekend by two more weeks, taking it to May 18. It's entirely possible the order could be extended again past May 18.