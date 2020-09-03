Minneapolis opens free COVID-19 testing, flu shot clinics throughout September starting Thursday

article

Free COVID-19 testing and flu shot clinics begin opening in a number of Minneapolis neighborhoods Thursday.

The city of Minneapolis announced the clinics for the Little Earth, north Minneapolis, East African and Cedar-Riverside communities on various dates in September.

Results from COVID-19 tests can be expected in about two days.

Little Earth – COVID-19 tests and flu shots

1:30-4 p.m. Thursday at 2501 Cedar Avenue South in the parking lot.

Flu shots are covered by insurance and are free if you don’t have insurance.

North Minneapolis – COVID-19 tests

Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 12 from Noon to 4 p.m. at Shiloh Temple, 1201 W. Broadway Avenue North.

Register onsite. Flu shots are covered by insurance, but are free if you don’t have insurance.

East African community – COVID-19 tests

Saturday, Sept. 19 and Saturday, Sept. 26 from Noon to 5 p.m. at Abubakar As-Sadique Islamic Center, 2824 13th Avenue South.

Register onsite.

Cedar-Riverside – COVID-19 tests

Fridays starting Sept. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Brian Coyle Center, 420 15th Avenue South.