Minneapolis opens free COVID-19 testing, flu shot clinics throughout September starting Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Free COVID-19 testing and flu shot clinics begin opening in a number of Minneapolis neighborhoods Thursday.
The city of Minneapolis announced the clinics for the Little Earth, north Minneapolis, East African and Cedar-Riverside communities on various dates in September.
Results from COVID-19 tests can be expected in about two days.
Little Earth – COVID-19 tests and flu shots
1:30-4 p.m. Thursday at 2501 Cedar Avenue South in the parking lot.
Flu shots are covered by insurance and are free if you don’t have insurance.
North Minneapolis – COVID-19 tests
Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 12 from Noon to 4 p.m. at Shiloh Temple, 1201 W. Broadway Avenue North.
Register onsite. Flu shots are covered by insurance, but are free if you don’t have insurance.
East African community – COVID-19 tests
Saturday, Sept. 19 and Saturday, Sept. 26 from Noon to 5 p.m. at Abubakar As-Sadique Islamic Center, 2824 13th Avenue South.
Register onsite.
Cedar-Riverside – COVID-19 tests
Fridays starting Sept. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Brian Coyle Center, 420 15th Avenue South.