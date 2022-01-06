Minneapolis nursing home to close due to 'significant structural deficiencies,' MDH says

A Minneapolis nursing home facility is being forced to close due to what the state health department calls "significant structural deficiencies."

The Minnesota Department of Health said Twin City Gardens nursing home has been plagued by a leaking roof, mold and other extensive issues and conditions are so bad the state says it is not worth fixing.

The target closing date is 60 days from Wednesday, but it will depend on how long it takes to find new homes for all of the 28 residents.

MDH assumed temporary control of the facility back in October to protect the safety of residents.