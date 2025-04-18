Minneapolis man indicted for threatening to kill member of U.S. Congress

article

The Brief A Minneapolis man has been indicted by the U.S. Attorney's Office, accused of threatening to kill a member of U.S. Congress. Michael Lewis is charged with threatening to murder at United States official, and one count of interstate transmission of a threat to injure the other person. Lewis made his first court appearance on Friday, and will be back in court April 23.



A 52-year-old Minneapolis man is facing federal charges as he’s accused of threatening to kill a woman who is a member of the United States Congress.

Michael Lewis was charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official, and one count of interstate transmission of a threat to injure the other person, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, Lewis called the office of a Congresswoman and allegedly left a voicemail threatening to murder her.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI issued statements on the charge.

"Federal law protects our elected officials from this sort of violent, unhinged, and murderous rhetoric," said Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa Kirkpatrick. "It is entirely unacceptable. Defendants who attempt to terrorize public officials in this way will face the full weight of federal justice. I am grateful for the diligent and swift work of the FBI to hold this defendant to account."

"Threatening to kill a member of Congress is not protected speech. It is a federal crime that will be met with immediate and decisive action," said Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr. of FBI Minneapolis. "No one should be subject to violence for fulfilling their elected duty to represent the American people. The FBI and our partners will investigate such threats thoroughly and hold accountable anyone who threatens the safety of our elected leaders."

Lewis made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court on Friday, and will remain detained until his arraignment and detention hearing on April 23.