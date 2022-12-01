Minneapolis man allegedly pulled out gun, yelled insult in LGBTQ bar: Charges

A Minneapolis man is facing felony charges for allegedly pulling out a gun and threatening staff at an LGBTQ bar on Monday night.

The criminal complaint states that 29-year-old Conell Walter Harris was "acting strangely" when he entered 19 Bar in Minneapolis. When an employee asked to see Harris’ ID, he became upset, and a bartender told him he needed to leave.

Harris allegedly refused, pulled out a gun and told the bartender he wasn’t leaving. Minneapolis Police said he allegedly told the bartender to watch what he was saying and "I’m going to f**k you up," the complaint reads.

A patron in the bar tried to de-escalate the situation between the two while Harris was yelling at the bartender that he had a gun and "I’ll f*****g kill your dike a*s," before he left the bar, according to court documents.

Harris eventually came back inside and played pool until the police arrived.

Officers attempted to take Harris into custody, but he resisted the arrest. Police said Harris kept reaching into the pocket of his hoodie, where they found a .45 caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun, according to court documents.

Harris was charged with one count of threats of violence and one count of prohibited persons in possession of a firearm. Harris made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon, and a judge set his bail at $120,000.

The 29-year-old has three additional open cases, including two for allegedly violating a no-contact order in Hennepin County and an additional felony charge where he was released into the custody of the U.S. Marshall Thursday morning, according to jail records.

Harris was also charged Wednesday on federal charges of possessing a gun as a felon.